Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for J.W. Statham were held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 6, 2018, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton. Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday evening at Hill Crest.

J.W. was born on March 24, 1930, and passed away on April 2, 2018. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Delia; brother, Melvin and wife Tammy; and four children, Sharlet, Clara Lou and husband Danny, Bobby J. and wife Debbie, and Jerry and wife Nancy; and nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Preston, Jim and Charlie and sisters, Mary and Susie and son-in-law, Don.

Pallbearers were J.W.’s grandsons.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone at Cypress Point Nursing Home.

