Retired MSgt. Jack Coursey of Bossier City entered into rest on Feb 12, 2017 at the age of 88. Two sons, Danny and Mark Coursey of Niceville Fl. and granddaughter Melissa Lee Taylor of Bossier City preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Kathleen Taylor Coursey, son Joseph Coursey, daughter Jacque Kallenbach, 3 step sons David Taylor, Mark Taylor and Greg Taylor, and 3 step daughters Karen Carlsrud, Linda Ritchie and Sandy Smith, 17 grandchildren, and 34 great- grandchildren.

Jack proudly served in the USAF for 27 years. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 5951 and Past Grand Commander of the Military Order of the Cooties of La. Visitation will be held at 11am on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2017 at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, with services to follow at noon. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staff at Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home and the staff at Willis-Knighton Pierremont. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital or the charity of your choice