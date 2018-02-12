Jack Grant Brown

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life of Jack Grant Brown will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February, 13, 2018 at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Jena, LA with a visitation prior to the service at 12:00 p.m. Officiating will be Bro. Lamar Carpenter and assisting will be Bro. Dominick DiCarlo. Interment to follow in Georgetown Cemetery in Georgetown, LA. Visitation will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA on Monday, February 12, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the stateroom.

He was a fun and personable man who never met a stranger. He was the successful independent owner and operator of Jack G. Brown LLC, a trucking company he began in 1996 and continued to grow until his illness in 2016. He loved to work and travel. He was an avid collector of die-cast Texaco trucks and spent years building his collection.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Brown.

Jack is survived by his wife, Denise Brown of Bossier City, LA; daughter, Megan Smith and husband Richard of Jena, LA and parents, Jack and Bobbie Brown of Pollock, LA.

Pallbearers will be Sidney Barrilleaux, Steve Evans, Brent Register, Martin Beavers, Thurman Beavers and Richard Mark Maxwell. Honorary pallbearer will be Tim Downs.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dhawan, Dr. Howard and the entire staff of Christus Highland, Dr. Tannir and staff at MD Anderson and Dr. Leslie Sewell for all the care and comfort they have given Jack.

