Jack O. Cranford

Bossier City, LA – A Life Celebration service for Jack is scheduled for 2 PM, Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA. Bro. Billy Pierce will serve as officiant for the service. The family will welcome visitors from 12:30 PM until service time the day of the service.

William Herman and Rosa McAdams Cranford welcomed little Jack O’Dell into this world on October 29, 1934 in the small town of Lillie, LA. Jack joined the Air Force after graduation, and proudly served his country for four years. He then attended mortuary school, and truly found his occupational calling in helping families through the toughest times in their lives. His professionalism and expert work was well regarded among his peers in the industry that he loved. Jack worked at many locations all over the state of Louisiana for over 56 years, b ut since the purchase of his home in 1955, always called Bossier City his home. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. His love extended to gardening, dogs (especially Chi Chi) and children. After a lengthy illness, Jack passed peacefully at home, on March 25, 2018.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Evelyn Bolton Cranford and numerous children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and dear friends.

The staff at Hill Crest and Centuries would like to acknowledge Jack’s impact on each of us personally. The legacy he leaves behind will influence our industry for years to come. We will miss you, friend.