HAUGHTON – Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Jacquelyn J. Hanley, 77, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Gevan Spinney. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jacquelyn was born on March 6, 1939, to the late Jack Lee and Gladys Jewell Denton and passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017. She was well known in the Haughton area where she had lived and worked for many years. Jacquelyn retired as secretary from Haughton High School and was a member of First Baptist Church of Haughton. She was also a member of ESA and met every last Thursday of the month with her Alumni friends.

Mrs. Hanley is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde G. Hanley, Sr.; infant daughter, Susan Marie Hanley; her parents; and step-father, Harvey A. Smith. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Bo Hanley and wife Nancy, and Linda Branton and husband Bill; grandchildren, Randy Hanley and fiance’ Brenna Johnson, Casey Holloway, Will Branton and wife Kristen, and Todd Branton and wife Rachel; great-grandchildren, Holt Holloway, Madden Hanley, Hanley Holloway, Audrey, Camille, and Ryan Branton; and cousin and best-friend, Carolyn Fowler Logan.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Hammons, Winston Hammons, Randy Hanley, Gilbert Little, Mike Little, and Jimmy Gibson.

Donations may be made to some of Mrs. Hanley’s favorite ministries which include CBN, Trinity Broadcasting, Larry Huck Ministries, First Baptist Church of Haughton, or the charity of choice.

