Jacqulyn Moore, 84, of Bossier City passed away peacefully on April 11, 2017. She was born in Gainesville, Florida on July 14, 1932 and was literally born and bred a University of Florida Gator. She attended P.K. Yonge, the university lab school, from kindergarten to graduation followed by a teaching degree at the college and remaining a fierce Gator alumni to the end.

She lovingly taught kindergarten for one year but began her true passion as a devoted wife and mother when she married an ambitious young Air Force helicopter pilot, eventual Lt. Col. Harold W. Moore, enjoying being a military wife until his passing after 53 years of marriage.

She enjoyed nothing more than raising her two daughters, entertaining with family and friends, and college football season, especially her Gators. She had a talent for sewing and a passion for antiques, most notably oil lamps, gathering a truly amazing collection over her lifetime of travels.

She is preceded by her loyal husband ‘Hal’, her younger daughter Kristy Hargrave, and numerous dogs over the years. Remaining to cherish her memory are her daughter Kathy Stevens and grandchildren Mike and Annie, her son-in-law Chad Hargrave and grandchildren Caroline and Cate, sister Judy Cox and nephews Marty and Brad, and niece Tracy; brother Buddy Burch and nieces Melissa and Bonnie, and nephew Trey; her nephews Dave and Brad Moore and families; her many cousins and grand nieces and nephews; and an abundance of friends.

A special thanks is extended to those caregivers who were so compassionate and gentle, both private and at Bloom at Bossier. Also to the friends she met while there, especially the kindness and generosity of Bob Darton who brought a special happiness to his ‘Coach’.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. A time of fellowship will start at 1:00 pm followed by services at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Donation to Parkinson’s Resource, LSUHSC Foundation, 920 Pierremont Rd., Suite 506, Shreveport, LA 71106; 318-861-0855; or www.lsuhscshreveport.edu.