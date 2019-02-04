Obituary – James Boyd

James Boyd

Bossier City, LA – August 26, 1949—January 31, 2019 James Boyd passed away on Thursday, January 31. Jimmy, a former employee of Pitney Bowes for 33 years, was currently employed at the Bossier Parish School Board as Warehouse Manager.

He was a Godly man who enjoyed being a part of the First Baptist Bossier family and the First Bossier Ables’ class. Jimmy served faithfully as an ordained deacon, taught students from preschoolers to young adults, sang in the adult choir, and especially loved participating in the music and drama productions. Jimmy enjoyed all sports, but his favorite pastime was sitting on the dock at his Lake Claiborne lakehouse spending time with friends and family.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents James and Mable Boyd and Lucian and Lulabe Furr.

Survivors include his loving wife Laney of 49 years; son Stephen Boyd and wife Katie; daughters Kelly Coker and husband Ronnie; Mary Huck and husband Tim; grandchildren Mason, Maggie, Abigail, Hunter, Peyton, Nate, Landon, Brady, and Amber; as well as, many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Bossier in the Worship Center at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, February 4, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the same location.

Dr. Brad Jurkovich will be conducting the service, assisted by Pastor Justin Haigler. Dr. Fred Lowery will officiate the graveside service at Hill Crest Funeral Home.

Serving as pallbearers are Leroy Faith, Jr., Johnny Carmichael, Donnie Jones, Randy Rowe, Dr. Allen Cox, Alan Cox, Phillip Vaughan, Jackie Lewis, and Jim Perdue.

Condolences may be left for the family at www. hillcrestmemorialfh.com.