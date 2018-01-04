James Bruce Cunningham

Haughton ,LA – Memorial services for James Bruce Cunningham will be at 6 p.m. Friday, January 5, 2018 at Bellevue Union Church, 199 Bodcau Dam Rd., Haughton, LA 71037.

James was born May 31, 1963 in Shreveport, LA and passed away in Shreveport on January 1, 2018. He loved to hunt, spend time with his grandchildren and his job in the oil field.

James was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Caskey Cunningham; sons, Christopher Cunningham, Blake Cunningham and wife, Alexis; daughter, Stephanie St. Clair; stepdaughters, Mia Owens, Mallory Spiers and husband, David; sisters, Linda C. Holbrook and husband, Frank, Betty C. Lomzenski and husband, Stanley; six grandchildren, Carmen, Caden, Scarlett, Emery, Kingston and Chase; numerous nieces and nephews and his two Chihuahuas, Molly and Sophie.