Services celebrating the life of James “Buddy” Neil will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Reverend Billy Pierce officiating. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends for visitation Wednesday February 15, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Jim was born in the small mining town of Labuco, Alabama on April 11, 1931. He dearly loved his friends in and around the community of Adamsville but memories of his youth in Bayview were precious to him.

He was a proud military man and served our country in both Navy and Air Force during his career. His time aboard LST 827 formed lasting friendships which continued to this day and he looked forward to their yearly reunions. The LST 827 took them on adventures to Japan, Korea, Marshall Islands, Alaska and many other destinations. He was a veteran of Operation Ivy, Korean and Vietnam Wars and retired in 1973.

While stationed at Perrin AFB in Denison, Texas Jim and Darlene met and married on November 14, 1958.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Addie Neil; brother W.J. “Babe” Neil and sister, Mary Sue Williams.

Jim is survived by his wife, Darlene Neil; son, James “Okie” Neil; daughters, Deborah McCormack, Judy Durr and husband Keith, Rhonda Neil, Charissa Brimage and husband Kevin; sister, Della Seadler and husband Jim, and one brother, Billy Neil. Grandchildren, Monica Ball and husband Mark, Pam Puckitt; Charles “Andy” Harris, Kaelan Woodman, and Hannah and Hayden Brimage and many well-loved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extended family.

No words can express the bond Jim and his very good friend Waymon Haire enjoyed from the beginning of their meeting at Perrin AFB, Texas it was a friendship that would endure through the years.

Pallbearers will be Waymon Haire, Barry Haire, Mark Haire, Brian Baysinger, Chad Cargile and Mark Ball.