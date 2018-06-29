James Clyde Epps

Bossier City, LA – Services for James Clyde Epps, 97, were held at 12 noon Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating was Rev. Robert Beadle. Interment followed at Rose-Neath Cemetery, Bossier City. Visitation was held prior to the service Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at 12 Noon.

Clyde was born October 21, 1920 in Forney, TX to Clyde W. and Ottie B. Epps and passed away June 25, 2018 in Bossier City. He was a former member of the Elks, YMCA and Louisiana Society of Mechanical Engineers. Clyde was a retired mechanical engineer and was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church. A veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corp.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys; parents; and brothers, Billy, Richard, Charles and Robert Epps.

Clyde is survived by his daughter, Susan Shaw and her husband, Chuck; grandsons, Jeff Gaydos, Matt Gaydos and wife, Julie and Christian Gaydos; great grandchildren, Logan Gaydos, J.T. Gaydos, Peyton Gaydos, Brady Gaydos and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring Clyde as pallbearers were Mike Epps, his grandsons and great grandsons.

The family would like to thank Christus Hospice and the staff at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home for their compassion and care of our loved one.