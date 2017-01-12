BOSSIER CITY – Funeral services celebrating the life of James Donald Tulley, 67, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2017 in the chapel of Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Officiating will be Bro. Billy Pierce. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home.

James was born on December 16, 1949 in Shreveport, LA and passed away on January 9, 2017. He was a graduate of Fairpark High School. Mr. Tulley was married for 47 years to the love of his life and best friend, Janie Hartman Tulley. Throughout their 47 years of marriage they always lovingly called each other “boyfriend” and “girlfriend”. James was a dedicated and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Mr. Tulley retired from General Motors.

Mr. Tulley was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Claire Tulley; parents, Harold D. and Freida Tulley and sister, Linda Swint Tulley.

James is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janie Tulley; son, Bryan Joseph Tulley; brother, Larry Tulley; grandchildren, Dustin Gardner, Bryson Tulley, Kimberly Tulley, Auburn Tulley, Johnathan Levi Tulley, Christopher Boothe, Chelsea Boothe and Corwin Alexander Petitt and great grandson, Chubs Tulley.