Obituary – James F. Wasner

James F. Wasner

Bossier City, LA – James F. Wasner, 80, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Shreveport with services to follow at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Allen Hendrix.

Jim was born in Honolulu, HI and spent his growing-up years in Zephyrhills, FL. He and Beverly Baxter Wasner were married for 58 years. They are the parents of Mike Wasner (Kathy) and David Wasner (Christine). His grandchrilden are Allyson Merrett (Will), Justin Wasner and Jonathan Wasner. His great-grand children are Silas Merrett and Scarlet Merrett.

Jim was an active member of the Boy Scouts and served in many capacities. He was the scoutmaster of Troop 202 and 176. He was proud of many boys who became Eagles including his 2 sons.

In lieu of flowers, please send charitable contributions to Norwela Council of the Boy Scouts or Broadmoor Baptist Church.

The family express sincere appreciation to Christus Highland Hospital, the doctors and nurses in CCU and ICU for all the support during this trying time.