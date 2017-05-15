James Franklin Page (CMSgt. USAF Ret.)

BOSSIER CITY – Services for James Franklin Page will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2017 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Bill Crosby and Bro. Kevin Smith. Interment will follow at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery with United States Air Force Honors. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Bossier City.

James was born May 12, 1934 in Campebello, SC to Milton and Annie Page and died May 11, 2017 in Shreveport, LA. He retired from the United States Air Force after 21 years of service. During his years of service he was awarded two Bronze Stars, two Meritorious Medals, and a Commendation Medal with several tours in Southeast Asia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wendell, Eston, Robert, Charles and T.G. and sisters, Hallie, Margaret and Betty.

James is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sheila Cline Page; daughters, Terri Merriman and husband, Claude, Toni Page; stepchildren, Tina Keith and husband, Paul; Robert Crabbe and wife, Penny; grandchildren, Page Curry and husband, Tim, Morgan, Madison and Chandler Merriman, Chase LeMoine and wife, Laci, Austin LeMoine, Jordan LeMoine and fiancée, Sydney, Amber Smith, C.J. Carter and wife, Stayce; great grandchildren, Brigham and Riverson Curry, Channler and Clarey Carter; brother, Roy Page and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring James as pallbearers will be, Mike Cline, Tim Curry, Chase LeMoine, C.J. Carter, Jordan LeMoine and Austin LeMoine.