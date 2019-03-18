Obituary – James H. Vaughan

James H. Vaughan

Plain Dealing, LA – Funeral services for Mr. James H. Vaughan, age 66, will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Salem Baptist Church, Plain Dealing, LA, with Bro. Larry Earhart officiating. Interment will follow in Salem Cemetery, under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing, LA.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 18, 2019, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Bailey Funeral Home.

Mr. Vaughan was born on August 13, 1952 to James Arno and Dorothy Hortense Cason Vaughan in Springhill, LA and passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church and was retired from International Paper Company – Wood Products with 29 years service.

He worked for Vaughan Farms and enjoyed working with cows and farming. He was a volunteer Firefighter for 27 years and was a founding member of the Northeast Fire District #5. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Jerry Watson Vaughan of Plain Dealing, LA; son, Jason Vaughan and wife, Danielle of Plain Dealing, LA; two daughters, Jennifer Smith; Melissa Rudd and husband, Michael, all of Springhill, LA; three grandchildren, Brailee Vaughan, Elizabeth McCrary, Mason McCrary; two sisters, Linda Lowe, and Rosemary Hood and husband, J. L., all of Plain Dealing, LA.

Mr. Vaughan was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Jeffrey Aaron Vaughan.

Pallbearers will be Robert Gildon, Dudley Vaughan, Greg Vaughan, Rodney Vaughan, Troy Antee, and G. M. Dodson. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Molina, Tommy Charles, Donnie Davidson, Kenneth OGlee, and Larry Wallace.

Special thanks to Sherry Youngblood for her loving support and the Plain Dealing Community for all that they have done during Mr. Vaughan’s illness.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Salem Baptist Church Children’s Fund.

