Memorial services for James Howard Mitchell will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel, 601 U. S. Highway 80 in Haughton, LA. Services will be officiated by Rev. Joe Whitney the senior adult minister at First Bossier Baptist Church where Mr. Mitchell attended.

Mr. Mitchell was born March 5, 1933, in San Augustine, TX, to Effie Emily (Hopkins) and Thomas Elbert Mitchell and passed away July 13, 2017, in Bossier City following a lengthy illness. He was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and a retired supervisor with Beaird-Poulan Manufacturing. He was an avid fan of the LSU Fighting Tigers and Dallas Cowboys. He prided himself on keeping an immaculate garden and yard, loved bass fishing on Caddo Lake with this friend Jeff Morrison, and picking the guitar and singing. He especially enjoyed his weekend fish cookouts with his wife and neighbors of 43 years, Margie and Curt Schluter.

Mr. Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Brian Bozeman. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Margie Mitchell; daughters, Janet Hopkins and husband Herbert, and Theresa Black; brother, Byron Mitchell and wife Maurine; sister, Janis Ezell; his granddaughter, Haley Walters and husband Lonnie; great granddaughter, Sylas Walters; great grandson, Grant Walthall; and a number of other relatives.

The family wishes to express gratitude to Dr. Gerard Henry for the loving care he provided Mr. Mitchell.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. or the children’s sports program, Freedom Fields, at First Bossier Baptist Church.