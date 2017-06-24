Life Celebration services for Jim Germain will be held 2:30 PM, Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA. Bro. Danny Taylor of Belle Park Baptist Church will serve as officiant. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, June 24, 2017, from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Funeral Home.

Jim was welcomed into this world by his parents, David and Cora Jean Eisman Germain on August 4, 1962 in Terre Haute, IN. From the beginning, Jim’s life was about serving others. After high school he joined the Air force and was honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant after six years of faithful service to his country. Following the military, his service continued, first at the Louisiana Ammo Plant, then as a twenty-four and a half year veteran of the Shreveport Police Department: retiring with the rank of sergeant.

His most treasured service however was to the children of his community. He served faithfully as commander of the AWANA ministry and a leader in the Children’s Ministry and Children’s Church at Belle Park Baptist Church. His passion for guiding young people on the straight and narrow was evident. Most recently, he served as a paraprofessional at Green Acres Middle School.

In his downtime, Jim loved vacations with his wife to Kauai, being a “band parent”, fishing and rooting for the New Orleans Saints. Jim’s sudden passing on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 was shocking to say the least. He leaves giant shoes to fill, and will be greatly missed.

Preceding Jim in death is his mother Cora Jean Germain. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Jean Woods Germain; son Michael Germain; father David Germain; brother Bruce Germain with wife Trudy and children Allison Germain and Travis Germain; special second mom aunt Gracie White with husband Don; sister-in-law Sherry Martinez with daughter Nicole Del Rosario; nephews Joey Grice and James Woods; all of his “adopted” children in the Belle Park Baptist Children’s Ministry/ AWANA; very close friends Mary Jo and John Garrett; all of his brothers and sisters at the Shreveport Police Department; his schnauzer “Sweetie”; and numerous aunts, uncles, other family members and dear friends.

Serving as pallbearers for Sunday’s service are Mike Greber, Mike Jones, Tom Oster, Jimmy Lee, Danny Campbell and Clint Cain.

The family would like to thank the Haughton Police and Fire Department for their quick response and the staff at Willis Knighton-Bossier for their care and concern.