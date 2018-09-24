Obituary – James M. Smith

James M. Smith

Bossier City, LA – James M. Smith, 83, of Bossier City, LA died on Friday, September 21, 2018 at the Garden Court Nursing Home in Bossier City.

Born on October 25, 1934 in Milton, FL, James was the son Theodore Smith and Donie Fulmore Smith. Mr. Smith was retired from International Paper in Springhill, Bastrop, and Mobile, Alabama where he worked 30 years as an engineer.

He graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Civil Engineering and also attended Southwest Theological University. He was a member of Airline Baptist Church in Bossier City, and a former member of Central Baptist Church in Springhill, where he was a leader of the Royal Ambassadors, a deacon, and taught Sunday School. He loved to hunt, fish and always known for his excellent work ethic.

Preceding him in death are his parents; son, David Thomas Smith; brother, Clemen Smith; and sister, Doris Campbell.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Pattie Smith of Bossier City; son, Steve Smith (Lynda) of Lake Jackson, TX; and sister, Georgia Swayne of Milton, FL.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Directors with Rev. William Smith officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, PO Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71211.

