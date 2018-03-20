James Melvin Maples, Jr.

James Melvin Maples, Jr. was born on April 23, 1951 in Fairbanks, Alaska, to James M Maples, Sr. and Imogene Butcher Maples. He passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by his family.

James was a 1969 graduate of Bossier High School, Bossier City, LA and graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1974. After graduation, he was stationed in Lubbock, Texas where he was a flight instructor for the T-38 jet. Upon discharge, he began his 34 year career as a commercial pilot with Piedmont Airlines and its successors.

James was predeceased by his parents and is survived by sons James ( LuAnne) Covington of Watertown, NY and Brian (Amy) Covington of Nashville, TN; daughter Jacqueline (Max) Hollis of Conway, AR and grandchildren, Caroline, Lily, Abigail and Vibeka. He is also survived by his six sisters; Evelyn (Sidney) Evans of Natchitoches, LA; Frances M Glass of Apple Springs, TX; Sammie Forrester of Blooming Grove, TX; Sharon (Randall) Ponder of Haughton, LA; Maryan (Dean) Smith of St. Louis, MO, and Hazel (Gary) Winner of Rhome, TX. Also surviving is his uncle and aunt, Ray and Delsie Maples of Charlotte, NC., twenty nieces and nephews and a multitude of great and great-great nieces and nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Griffin Roughton Funeral Home, 1530 N. 45th Street, Corsicana, TX, Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be at the U. S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO.

Jim had a very caring, loving heart and it showed in his support of St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The family would like to honor his wishes by asking that a donation be made to St. Jude Hospital in lieu of flowers.