BENTON, LA – Funeral services for James S. Patterson, 66, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2016, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. James Philen. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

James is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Patterson; brother, Wade Patterson; and sister, Dorothy Antee. He is survived by his lifelong friend, Diana Patterson Cassel; his children, Angela, Kevin, and Cecilia; mother, Maurine Patterson; sister, Effie Philen; brothers, Larry Dean and David Patterson; and his grandchildren, Tristan Davis, Caitlin, Kyle, Kaleb, Patrick, Jazzmin, and Riley; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring James as pallbearers are Tristan Davis, Julian Villarreal, Billy Cassel, Eli Bright, Geraldo Castillo, and David Faustner.

Honorary pallbearers are Gerald Philen and Timothy Tuttle.

