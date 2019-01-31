Obituary – James Thomas Maranto

James Thomas Maranto

Benton, LA – Mr. James Thomas Maranto passed away on January 28, 2019 at Willis-Knighton Bossier Hospital after a brief illness. Visitation will be held from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm on Friday, February, 1st, immediately followed by funeral services at 1:30 pm at Osborn Funeral Home. Officiating will be Father Karl Daigle of St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.

Jim was a native of Shreveport, LA and a resident of Benton, LA for more than twenty years. He graduated from C.E. Byrd High School, Louisiana Tech University and the University of Illinois. He was a well-respected Petroleum Engineer at T.W. McGuire and Associates and professor at Louisiana Tech University. He was a devoted family man, enthusiastic friend and a legendary hard worker.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Anthony Maranto; and his mother, Irene Crawford Maranto; and his brother, Dr. Frank Melvin Maranto.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Lydia Wemple Maranto; son, Dr. William Maranto and wife, Molly; daughter, Dr. Michal Phillips and husband, Brian; and grandsons, Benjamin, Jonathan and James. He is also survived by brothers, Joseph, Robert, Charles, Donald and John; and sister, Constance Marie.

Pallbearers will be John Eppinette, Charles Maranto Jr., Daniel Maranto, John Maranto II, Thomas Sandifer, John Sheffield, Shane Sitter, and David Tullos.

Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Miciotto, Larry Oswald and Tom Thompson.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Willis-Knighton Bossier Emergency Department, particularly Drs. Headley, Wetzel and McCartney as well as Bossier Parish EMS and Benton Fire Department.