James Timmons

Plain Dealing, LA – Funeral services for Mr. James Roscoe Timmons, age 78, will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, July 30th, 2018 at the Plain Dealing Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Earhart officiating. Interment will follow in Salem Cemetery, Plain Dealing, LA, under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing, LA. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday, July 29th at Bailey Funeral Home.

Mr. Timmons was born on February 16, 1940 to Felix E. and Mattie Lou Pinckard Timmons in Village, AR and passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 surrounded by his family at his home in Plain Dealing, LA. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church, and served as volunteer firefighter with Northeast Bossier District 5 for 20 years. He worked as an automobile mechanic for 45 years, was always willing to help others, and loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years. Janet Carol Smith Timmons, of Plain Dealing, LA; two sons, David Wayne Kemper of Minden, LA, Anthony Kemper of Plain Dealing, LA; two daughters, Donna Marshall and husband, Allen of SC, Debbie Timmons of Plain Dealing, LA; three grandchildren, Jessica Aguilar and husband, James; A. J. Marshall and Shelbie Allan; great-grandson, Gauge Aguilar; three sisters, Jo Ellen Weber, Paulette Taylor, and Glenda Ritchie and husband, Jerrell; two brothers, Melvin Timmons and wife, JoKay; Jimmy Timmons and wife, Rosemary.

Mr. Timmons was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Velma Timmons, brother, Gene Timmons, brother, Vernell Timmons, sister, Florene Jones, brother, Edward Timmons, brother, Jerry Timmons, sister, Mary Evelyn Timmons, and brother, Wendell Timmons.

Pallbearers will be Jason Vaughan, Marvin Aldrich, Tommy Green, John Harris, Colton Fisk, Wayne Weeks Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Northeast Bossier District 5 and 7, Jerry Jenkins, and Frank Ponder.

