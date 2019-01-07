Obituary – Janet Louise Boswell Formby

Janet Louise Boswell Formby

Haughton, LA – Funeral services for Janet Louise Boswell Formby, 70, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 7, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Gary Boswell and Jon Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the funeral home.

Janet was born July 28, 1948 in Shreveport, LA and went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2019. She was a member of Westview Christian Church.

Janet was preceded in death by her father, James Q. Boswell. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Katherine Boswell; son, Robert Formby (Jimmie Dragoo); daughter, Kelly McTiernan (Patrick); grandchildren, Kaleb Foster, Kaden Brantley, and Kason Formby; and brother, Gary Boswell (Patty).

Honoring Janet as pallbearers will be Kaleb Foster, Kason Formby, Jimmie Dragoo, Jr., Cade Bailey, Luke Bailey, and Ricky Wo m a c k.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Sheila Snyder, Sharon Cain, MSN, RN, and the staff of WK Pierremont.