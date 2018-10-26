Obituary – Janet Stephenson

Janet Stephenson

Bossier City, LA – Mrs. Janet Stephenson passed away early the morning of October 20, 2018 after a sudden illness. At Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier, this Saturday, October 27th, there will be a visitation from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and her service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Her graveside service and burial will follow at Kilpatrick Memorial Gardens at 1270 Hwy 544 (Cooktown Rd.) in Ruston LA at 1 p.m.

So many loved ones will cherish the beautiful memories of a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her husband, Wayne and children, Tommy and Barrie, Bobby, Julie and Buddy and David and Sami and her grandchildren and great grandchildren will always love and miss her.

In lieu of flowers, we know Mom would love donations made to The Simple Church’s Operation Christmas Child efforts.