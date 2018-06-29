Janet “Sussie” Rakes

Bossier City, LA – Sussie was born March 5, 1939 in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, England where she was raised and educated. It was there she met and married the love of her life, Harley Rakes. Married on October 27, 1956, Harley and Sussie shared 50 years together. Surviving Sussie are her children, Danie Rakes (Terri) of Bossier City, Gary Rakes of Shreveport, and Judy Price (Billy) of Haughton, and her grandsons, Michael (Kelley) Vetkoetter, Matthew (McKenna) Vetkoetter, Mitchel Vetkoetter, and Kaylieb (Miranda) Price. During the last years of her life, Sussie was blessed with four great grandchildren, Hunter, Thomas, Tegan, and Harley. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her beloved husband, Harley.

Sussie lived in the Bossier City neighborhood of Shady Grove for over 45 years where she enjoyed keeping a well-manicured lawn complete with many varieties of beautiful flowers. Most recently, she was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Judy and her son-in-law, Billy in their home where she enjoyed the country setting, watching ducks on the pond, and the regular company of her family.

Sussie was an avid fisherman and spent many hours on local waters with Harley and her children, bringing home nice catches frequently. She also enjoyed knitting and sewing and was particularly pleased mending her grandsons’ clothing for them. Sussie was gifted with the ability to create nearly any craft and was known to work miracles with a hot glue gun.

Sussie’s home was a warm gathering place. She loved to entertain and hosted a Christmas Eve open house for decades. For Sussie’s friends and family, this tradition was a precious holiday favorite.

On June 25, 2018, Sussie died peacefully at home, surrounded by her entire family and her best friend, Quinnie Skypala. The family will celebrate her life in a private service at home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.