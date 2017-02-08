BOSSIER CITY – Funeral services for Janie Estein will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Dr. Robert Finley. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park Cemetery, Haughton. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Rose-Neath Bossier.

Janie was born to Lucian and Nellie Lott on January 2, 1928 in Rocky Mount and died February 5, 2017 in Bossier City. She was of the Baptist faith. Janie retired from Mobil Oil Co. as a secretary.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernice Estein, Jr. and four sisters.

Janie “Nanny” is survived by sons, Darrell Estein of Shreveport, Larry Estein of Bossier City; daughter, Diana Shaw and husband, Jim of Bossier City; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.