BOSSIER CITY – Jay W. Holt was born on October 21, 1935 and passed away on Wednesday April 19, 2017. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 25, at 10: a.m. in Wellman’s Memorial Chapel, at Forest Park Funeral Home, 1201 Louisiana Ave., Shreveport, LA. Visitation will be held at 9:30 until service time in the Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Seo Jungsuk. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Jay was born in Pinebluff, AR, and lived in the Shrevport – Bossier City area since 1978. He served in the Marine Corp. from 1954 to 1958. He was a self-employed Accountant. He attended the Shreveport-Bossier Korean Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay W. Holt, Jr. and Myrl Blankenship Holt and daughter, Susie S. Holt.

Jay is survived by his beloved wife, Jung Kum; and his children, Kathleen Holt Bolander and husband, James, Stefan E. Holt and wife Kelly, and stepson, Sean Miller and wife Gtyuran. Jay’s greatest joy was being “Papou” to his eight grandchildren, Megan Woller and husband Alex, Alex Bolander and wife Kaitlyn, Katie Donoviel and husband Zack, Nikolas Holt, Sophia Holt, Maximus Holt, Christian Miller, and David Miller. He also leaves behind, a host of extended family and dear friends.

The family would like to express their appreciation to all who cared for him throughout the past several months. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to World Vision International.