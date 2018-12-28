Obituary – Jean Ellen Svoboda

Jean Ellen Svoboda

Jean Ellen Svoboda, wife of Edward W. (Bill) Svoboda (deceased), born November 21, 1935 passed away in her sleep peacefully on December 26, 2018. Jean was the daughter of Arthur Beier and Ellen Wealthy Lloyd Beier and grew up in Beaver Dam Wisconsin, until she was pulled away to the big city of Chicago to attend nursing school.

Upon graduation she met and married Bill and traveled the world with the USAF. This union brought one daughter, Mary Ellen Hunt (Dan), and three sons, Dean Arthur Svoboda (Rhonda), Craig Allen Svoboda (Jackie) and Brett Anthony Svoboda (Debbie).

They settled in Bossier City, LA where she worked as an OB nurse and then nursing supervisor for many years at Willis Knighton Medical Center. After retirement she moved to Amherst VA, to be closer to her daughter and grandkids.

While in Amherst she enjoyed the fellowship of the Women’s Club, Red Hats, Lunch Bunch and Emanuel Methodist Church. Over the last year, Jean moved with her son, Dean, to Thibodaux, LA to be close to the Wildman himself, Wilder Svoboda, her great grandson.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 31, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 30, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; mother and father and one sister, Mary Lou.

Surviving is her daughter, Mary; sons, Dean, Craig and Brett; and also grandchildren, Danny Hunt (Leslie), Billy Hunt, Eli Hunt and Dean Garrett Svoboda (Kaityn); and a loving sweet boy who could light her up, Dean Wilder Svoboda.

The family would like to thank Rhonda Svoboda for her patient and loving care over these last three years. Without her, Mom would have been lost.

The family would request instead of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter in her name or charity of choice.