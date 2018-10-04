Obituary – Jean Hunt Larrett

Jean Hunt Larrett

BENTON,LA – Ima Jean Hunt Larrett, affectionately known as Nanny, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2018 surrounded by family.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Park West Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Officiating will be Pastor James McMenis of Word of God Ministries. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel.

Nanny was born on July 7, 1929 to Pellum Monroe and Xinie Elizabeth Hunt. Nanny was full of life and always smiling. She loved her Lord, her family and her dogs, Peanut and Re dman. She was especially proud of her six grandsons and five great-grandchildren. She was a member of Word of God Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leon Hunt and James Hunt; and sisters, Juanita Hunt Colby and Betty Jo Hunt Alvord.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Linda Daniel and husband Mike, Patti Hillard, and Sherri Self and husband Monty; grandsons, Van Jason Hillard, Justin Hillard and Fiancée Jessica Carroll and their children, Blake, Jordan, Ali, Ava, and Kinsley, Joshua Self and wife Christin, Zachary Self and wife Heather and son Wyatt, Jacob Self and wife Keegan, and William Daniel and daughter Bella; her chosen daughter (niece), Mary Poe; and numerous beloved nephews and nieces.

We would like to thank her caregivers at WK South and the compassionate staff at Aime Hospice for their gen tle care.

“! He will cover you with his feathers. He will shelter you with his wings. His faithful promises are your armor and protection.” Psalms 91:4