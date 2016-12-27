Jean W. Long

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Jean W. Long, age 87, passed away at Cypress Point Nursing Home in Bossier City, LA on December 26, 2016, after a lengthy illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry and Lillie Mae Winn, and her sister, Joyce Winn Denton.

Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was born on March 18, 1929 in Plain Dealing, LA. She was a country girl that grew up on a self sufficient farm during the depression, graduated from Plain Dealing High School, at the age of fifteen, as Salutatorian and later attended Belhaven College, where she enjoyed her studies and being part of the debate team. Jean chose a professional career in accounting and most of that career was at Roberts Cherry & Company where she worked in the tax department for 35 years before retiring in 2004.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of almost 56 years, Ernest L. “Pete” Long of Bossier City, LA; son, Donald M. Long of Dallas, TX; daughter, Lora L. Keeth and husband Gene of Haughton, LA; and son, Barron K. Long and wife Andria of Shreveport, LA; 11 grandchildren, Julie Mishler and husband Jeff of College Station, TX, Taylor Long and fiancé Daniel Serrata of Humble, TX, William Chase Long and wife Jamie of Burk Burnett, TX, Sophie Long and Katherine Long of Dallas, TX, Lindsay Norton and husband Ryan, and Sarah, Hannah, Caroline & Rachel Keeth of Haughton, LA.; and 11 great-grandchildren Marc, Mason, Mackenzie and Micah Mishler, Isabella and Chase Serrata, Beau Ryder, Kinsley & Ellie Long and Christopher & Luke Norton.

Everything she did was for the love of her family. One of her grandchildren’s favorite memories was when she made orange cinnamon rolls when they came to visit. She loved to travel, taking time to explore the unbeaten paths with Pete. She literally enjoyed stopping to smell the roses, and as an amateur photographer her pictures told the stories of where their adventures had taken them. She also loved family camping trips to places like Greer’s Ferry and Table Rock Lake, listening to Big Band music and reading mystery novels.

Visitation was held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, in Haughton, LA on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life service for Jean W. Long was held on Thursday December 29, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Park with Rev. Conrad Edwards officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Cypress Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Bossier City, LA.

