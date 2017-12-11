Jeanelle Ann Heard Berger

BOSSIER CITY, LA – On Thursday, December 7, 2017, Jeanelle Ann Heard Berger passed away suddenly and unexpectedly as the result of a tragic accident in Shreveport, LA.

Visitation for Jeanelle Heard Berger will be held Wednesday evening at Osborn Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial services will be held Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bossier City at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Matt Rawle officiating. Friends and family will gather in the Seekers Room following the services. Inurnment will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Old Town Cemetery in Haynesville, LA.

Jeanelle Ann Heard (Berger) was born August 14, 1945, in Haynesville, LA to parents Darelle Lee & Faustine Heard. She attended school in Haynesville, graduating from Haynesville High School in 1963. Many life-long friends hips were formed there. Jeanelle attended Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, where she majored in Physical Education. She married her high school sweetheart, William Beene (“Bill”) Berger, and they lived in Natchitoches while Billy completed his degree. They moved to the Shreveport-Bossier area in 1969. Later, Jeanelle taught boy’s PE and coached girls’ softball at St. John’s Catholic School, which she greatly enjoyed.

Jeanelle was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, and could often be found volunteering and tending to others in need. She had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel with her family, as well as with friends in the Shreveport Power Squadron. She had a quick wit and a quicker temper; she never met a stranger, and had a heart of pure gold.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 plus years, William Beene Berger, her two daughters and sons-in-law, Nanc y Berger-Schneider & Tim Schneider of Shreveport and Julie & Paul Templin of Bossier City, five grandchildren, William Alexander (Alex) Schneider, Zachary (Zach) Armond Schneider, Nicholas (Nick) Berger Schneider, William Henry Templin, and Vivian Geneva Templin, as well as a sister, Jeanette Faye Heard Dunehoo and brother in-law Larry Patrick (Pat) Dunehoo, niece Janine Dunehoo Blaker of Victoria, Texas, three nieces-in-law, one nephew-in-law, and countless scores of friends from all over the world.

Jeanelle Ann Heard Berger will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends, who hope that she will be remembered most of all by laughter through tears and by good memories, rather than sad.

The family requests donations in her name in lieu of flowers to one of Jeanelle’s favorite charities-St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Habitat for Humanity.