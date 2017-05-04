A Life Celebration in honor of Mrs. Jearldine Elizabeth Patrick will be held 10AM, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at First Bossier Faith Chapel. Pastor Brad Jurkovich will serve as officiant. The family will welcome visitors from 5-7PM on Friday, May 5, 2017 at the church.

On October 18, 1918 in Marthaville, LA, John Luther Cutright and Maude Emma Veulaman Cutright welcomed Jearldine into this world. Her kind and loving spirit affected the lives of all around her. Her Christian character was evident in the way she treated others starting with her family. She was the most loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was the glue that held the family together. She was a charter member of First Baptist Bossier who loved flowers, gardening, and her friends. On May 2, 2017, this Louisiana Master Gardener went home to be with her Master and Savior Jesus Christ, and is no doubt smiling from ear to ear in awe of the heavenly gardens she now has the privilege of tending.

Preceding Mrs. Patrick in death are her parents, loving husband Herbert Thomas Patrick, brothers Vivin Cutright and Gene Cutright and infant brother Don Cutright.

Left to cherish her memory are sons Gary Patrick with wife Maggie and David Patrick with wife Donna, daughters Myrna McCrory with husband Carlton and Dianne McQueen with husband David, sister Lorraine Ebert, eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Serving as pallbearers for Mrs. Patrick are Nathan Warner, Phillip Warner, Jake McCrory, Noah Navarro, Darren McCrory, Derek Patrick, Jared Leger and Martin Navarro.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made in her honor to The Baptist Children’s Home in Monroe, LA, First Baptist Bossier’s “Diamond Set” group, or Camp Bethany in Bethany, LA.