Jeff R. Davis

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life and legacy of Mr. Jeff “Roger” Davis, Age 53, of Bossier City, LA, were held on Saturday January 13, 2018 at 1:00pm at Winnfield Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA. Interment followed at Union Forbing Cemetery in Shreveport, LA. Visitation was held on Friday January 12, 2018 from 1:00pm – 7:30pm at the funeral home.

Jeff “Roger” Davis was born August 19, 1964 in Caddo Parish to C. D. and Willie Bee Davis. He was one of eight children. He was baptized at an early age and was educated in Caddo Parish.

Roger lived a wonderful 53 years on this earth. He was a happy, humble soul. He was gentle, kind, and always friendly to everyone. He lived his life to the fullest and he loved his family very much and his family loved him. He is sitting in the yard in Heaven now, waving and smiling at all the cars that pass by.

On January 2, 2018, our beloved Jeff “Roger” Davis departed this earthly life and entered eternal rest. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Almertis Sturgeon and Mattie Robinson and grandfather, Roosevelt Davis.

Memories of our beloved will be cherished by his parents, C. D. and Willie Bee Davis; siblings Jerry Davis (Ellenor), C. D. Davis, Jr., Shirley Taylor, Mary Davis, Velta Davis, Ingrid Davis and Matt Davis; nephews, Antoine Brown (Myisha), Jerry Wayne, Jr., Marcus Davis, Andy Davis, Markus Davis, Christopher Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Foster White, Jr., Lee Raven White (Katrin) and Issac White; nieces, Shirolyn Davis, Daneisha Harris, Gwen Jones (Lloyd), Chris Williams (Varick), Olivia Taylor, Latrice Davis, Jasmine White and Matricia Davis; a countless number of aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces, great nephew, other relatives and friends; and one special friend, Donald Smith.

Please keep the Davis Family lifted in your prayers.