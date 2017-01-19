Jeffery Edward Harr, 54, of Bossier City passed away in Bossier City on January 8, 2017. He was born October 24, 1962 in St. Paul, Minnesota, He loved to spend time fishing. He loved his wife. They have been together since she was 14 years old.

Jeffery was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Hoyt Harr and Otha Ola Browning; his brothers, Garan Michael Harr and Terrance Loyd Harr. He is survived by his wife, Linda Harr; his sons, Terrance Harr and Jeffrey Baham; sisters, Judy Patrick & husband Bill, Jennie Syport; brother, Tommy Harr.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.