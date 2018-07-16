Jerry Allen Frantom

Bossier City, LA – A memorial service celebrating the life of Jerry Allen Frantom will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, July 19 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, followed by a receptionwith the family in the second floor parlor. A committal service will be held at the Doyline Cemetery (located next to the Methodist church) at 3 PM the same day.

Mr. Frantom passed away on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Jerry, age 74, was born June 17, 1944 in Shreveport, LA to Jehu Allen Frantom and Ruby Tollison Frantom.

He was a graduate of Fair Park High School and earned a B.A. in Psychology from Louisiana Tech (1964) and a Master’s of Social Work from Louisiana State University (1972). He then went to work for the Office of Community Services in Shreveport, where he spent the next 38 years working toward the protection of abused and neglected children in Northwest Louisiana through supervision of foster care and adoptions services.

In the fall of 1974, he met Anne Smithson at the Office of Community Services, and they wed the following February. They went on to have two children, Patrick Allen and Hope Elizabeth.

Jerry was an avid technophile and nature enthusiast. He is especially remembered for his sense of humor and the love, care, andkindness shown to his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife and children, his beloved granddaughter, Ella Rose Frantom, a brother, Willie Frantom, a sisterin- law, Donna Frantom, a brother-in-law, Michael Scott Smithson, an uncle, Lawrence Frantom, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.