BENTON – Celebration of life services for Mrs. Jessie Mae McCoy, 90, will be 1 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Aimwell Baptist Church, 16135 Hwy 157, Benton, La. Pastor Henry Moore, officiating. Interment will follow at Aimwell Church Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Mrs. McCoy entered into eternal rest on April 21, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

She is survived by her sons; George Gipson, Lorraine McCoy, Melvin McCoy and Bennie McCoy, daughters; Norma Carter and Brenda Snelling, 17 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, brother ; T J McCoy, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.