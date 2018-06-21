Jimmie Dale Jackson

Benton, LA – Services for Jimmie Dale Jackson will be at 12 noon Saturday, June 23, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Benton, LA with Rev. Robert Beadle officiating. Visitation will be at the church Saturday from 11am until service time. Interment will follow at Crowville Masonic Cemetery, Crowville, LA.

Jimmie was born in Delhi, LA March 16, 1933 to Pearl Lee Jackson and Virgie Lee McCartney Jackson. He died June 18, 2018 at home surrounded by his family. He was an electrician by trade working throughout the utility industry retiring as a Job site Superintendent from Aubrey-Silvey in Carrollton, GA. He was a member and Deacon of First Baptist Church of Benton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and two brothers.

Jimmie is survived his loving wife of 63 years, Lillie S. Jackson of Benton; daughters, Elaine Rees and husband, Dwane of Blue Springs, MO, Dixie Jackson of Southport, NC; sons, Dale Jackson and wife, Tana of Sunnyvale, CA, David Jackson of Benton; sister, Iris Lester of Delhi; grandchildren, Keven Elwood and wife, Sierra, Ashley Elwood, Kristin Kemery and husband, Jeff, Kameka Rees, Kameron Rees, Leslie Jackson, Cayla Jackson and great grandchildren, Elijah Elwood, Jackson Kemery, Oliver Kemery, Alexander Elwood and Matthew Elwood.

Pallbearers will be Deacons of the First Baptist Church of Benton, LA.

The family suggests memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, PO Box 4196, 7200 Desiard St., Monroe, LA 71023.