HAUGHTON – Celebration of life and going home service for Jimmy Lindsey, 64, will be held Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Coushatta, LA at 10:00 AM with Rev. Richard Hale officiating. Interment will follow at Old Chapel Cemetery in Coushatta, LA. Visitation will be held Friday, May 26, 2017, at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Coushatta, LA from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Mr. Lindsey was born November 12, 1952 in Shreveport, LA to John R. and Grace Woodard Lindsey and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 22, 2017 in Shreveport, LA.

Preceding him in death were his father and sister, Leigh Lindsey Runge.

Left to cherish his memory are mother, Grace Lindsey; son, James Christopher Lindsey and wife, Tara; sister, Grace Currington and husband, Ken; brothers, Wayne Lindsey and wife, Stephanie and Denman Lindsey and wife, Mary; grandchildren, Sophie, James, Charles, and Christopher Lindsey, ages 4, 11, 12, and 14 and Savanna and Erin Witthoeft, ages 16 and 19; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.