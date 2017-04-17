BENTON – Services for Jo Madden will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Cypress Baptist Church, Benton, LA. Officiating will be Bro. John Fream, assisting will be Bro. Tommy Patton. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Holly Springs Cemetery, Martin, LA. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Bossier City, LA.

Jo Edith Kennington Madden was born January 20, 1931 in Red River Parish to James Joshua and Annie Lea Kennington and left this world on April 12, 2017. Jo was a member of Cypress Baptist Church being involved in Sunday School, the Senior BALL Club, a Sunday morning greeter for Church Services and so enjoyed the Senior Church travels she felt so blessed to attend, especially the trip to Israel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her loving husband of 58 years, Ronel “Don” Madden, her brother, K. D. Kennington, her daughter-in-law, Janet Madden, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leonard and Pluma Madden, and brothers-in-law, Rupert Madden and Wayne Gay, and nephew, Mike Kennington,

Left to cherish her memories are her only child, Joe Don Madden of Benton, her grandchildren, Josh Madden and wife, Timberly and their child, Adalynn and another soon to be born granddaughter of Dallas TX, and Jennifer Madden and husband, Tyler Hall and their children, Alexandra and Cullen of San Antonio, TX, sisters-in-law, Frances Ber and husband, Warren Ber, Sr. of Baton Rouge, Nelda Emmons and her husband, Johnny Emmons, Sr. of Natchitoches, Joanne Gay of Nederland, TX, and Opal Gaspard and Mary Madden of Bossier City, numerous nieces and nephews, and her Cypress Baptist Church Family.

Pallbearers will be Steve Gaspard, Greg Madden, Warren Ber, Jr., Johnny Emmons, Jr., Glen Everage and Ken Everage.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you consider the Cypress Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 340, Benton, LA 71006, or a charity of your choice.