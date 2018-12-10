Obituary – Jo Nell Montgomery

Jo Nell Montgomery

Bossier City, LA – Jo Nell Montgomery, 78, a native of Ringgold, LA and a resident of Bossier City, passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018, after a brief illness. Visitation was held from 10 until 11 am on Thursday, December 6, at Osborn Funeral Home. Graveside services followed at 11 a.m. at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Ave.

Mrs. Montgomery was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Allen Montgomery; and parents, Beatrice and Boyd Evans. She is survived by her daugh-ter, Lisa Richey (Wes); son, Mike Montgomery (Sunni); six grandchildren, Morgan, Anna Kate and Michael Montgomery, and Hayes, John and Katherine Richey; a sister, Peggy Evans; and a brother, Ron Evans (Ann).