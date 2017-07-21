Joan Reinert Riggins was born December 26, 1949 and passed away July 18, 2017 following a lengthy battle with cancer which she faced with humor and grace. Services will be held Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 2pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home officiated by Reverend John Arnold. The family will receive visitors from 1 – 2pm prior to the service.

Joan worked for John Deere in Sedalia, MO and relocated to Bossier City, LA in 1984 where she continued to work for John Deere. Following her employment at John Deere, she worked for AT&T Mobility until her retirement in 2011.

Joan was a wife, mother, daughter and friend to many. Her home was always open to friends and family, announced or unannounced. She was a hostess extraordinaire. After retirement, she enjoyed camping and fishing with husband, Bob, and daughter, Kristie.

Joan is survived by husband, Bob, daughter Kristie (Chris), and grandson Ashton (Angel). She is the daughter of, and survived by, Betty and Robert Lapointe and Robert Reinert. In addition, she is survived by sister Judy Brockman (David) and several nieces and nephews. Additional survivors include the children of Bob Riggins, Amy Tucker (Scott) and sons Mason and Carson; Cynthia Cashman (Ryan) and sons Samuel, Joseph, Elijah, and daughter Liliana; Matthew Riggins; and, Theresa Linski (Matthew) and sons Carter and Tate. She leaves behind her most cherished little buddy, Jake and many friends who will miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation be made to The Providence House, 814 Cotton St., Shreveport, LA 71101 or The American Cancer Society.