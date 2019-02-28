Obituary – Jodi Washeleski Craig

Jodi Washeleski Craig

Doyline, LA – Jodi Washeleski Craig, 44, died on Sunday morning February 24, at her home in Doyline, LA after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Stockwell Road Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Nathan Luellen officiating, assisted by Bro. Todd Pickard and Bro. Mike Wilkes. Burial will be at Point Chapel Assembly of God Cemetery in Doyline, LA. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Stockwell Road Missionary Baptist Church in Bossier City.

Jodi was born on July 27, 1974 in Shreveport, LA. She gradua ted from Airline High School in 1992. In 1996, Jodi graduated from Northwestern State University with a Bachelors of Arts. She began her teaching career of over 20 years in Natchitoches Parish and taught two years at Natchitoches Junior High before moving to Benton Middle School in Bossier Parish where she taught for the remaining years of her career.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Clay Craig; daughter, Lexi Lloyd (Tony); son, Statler Craig; parents, Joe and Phillis Washeleski; sister, Jackie Darner (Brad); mother-in-law, Linda Thurmon (Chuck); father-inlaw, Lynn Craig (Carolyn); brother-in-law, Rusty Craig (Michelle); nieces, Keilah Darner, Brittany Mudd (Christian), Ally Craig and Piper Craig; nephew, Zach Darner and great-nephew, Reed Mudd and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jodi was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, C.L. and Betty Phillips and paternal grandparents, Joe and Francis Washeleski.

Honoring Jodi as pallbearers will be Jimmy Brown, Bradley Brown, Greg Fielding, Joey Fielding, Jerry Curtis, Randy Arinder and Greg Deloach. Honorary pallbearers will be teachers and staff of Benton Middle School.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Carter, Dr. Ricky Davidson, Dr. Anil Nanda, Dr. Bharat Guthikonda, Dr. Nihar Patel, Dr. Lane Rosen,Dr. Jason Nelson, Willis Knighton Cancer Center, Willis Knighton Pierremont, Cornerstone Hospital, Regional Hospice and the many nurses and staff at these facilities that took such loving care of Jodi. Also a very special thanks to the Benton, LA community for the love she was shown during the many years that she taught your children. Jodi didn’t only have a love of teaching children in school, she also loved to teach children about Jesus and his love.

Jodi grew up in Bossier City Missionary Baptist Church, which later became Stockwell Road Missionary Baptist Church and just as she went back to her classroom at Benton Middle, she also went back to teaching at church after surgeries and treatments. She never once failed to give God the Glory after each victory during her battle with cancer. Even in her final hours, she was praising God. To this church that she loved so dearly, we thank you. We thank you for your unwavering love and support for Jodi and for her family and for never leaving our side during difficult times of Jodi’s journey.

Contributions in memory of Jodi may be made to Stockwell Road Missionary Baptist Church, 2201 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA 71111.