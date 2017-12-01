Joe David Williams

June 11, 1934 – Nov. 11, 2017

Bossier City, LA – Joe David Williams, 83, of Bossier City, La., died Nov. 11, 2017, at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Medical Center in Shreveport, La., after a brief illness.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, in the Faith Chapel at First Baptist Church of Bossier City, with the Rev. Robert Findley officiating. Visitation preceding the service will be from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel.

Williams, a retired businessman, was an Army veteran and attended First Bossier. Born June 11, 1934, in Evergreen, La., he grew up in Springhill, La., and spent much of his life in Haynesville, La., and Dallas, Texas, before also living in Plain Dealing, La., and then Bossier City.

Survived by his wife Eva Lee Williams of Bossier City; children Ross Williams of Tempe, Ariz., Rebecca McCormick and husband Brian of Winona, Texas; Amy Sims and husband Sammy of Haynesville, Rex Williams and wife Rebecca of Covington, La., and Rickey Williams and wife Tammy of McKinney, Texas; former wife and mother of children Jill Williams of Kilgore, Texas; 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Murrel and Tressie Williams; one son Phil Williams; and one grandson Brady Sims.

Cremation arrangements handled through Forest Park Funeral Home in Shreveport. Interment will be at a later date in the Plain Dealing Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Bossier, First United Methodist Church of Plain Dealing, the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.