BOSSIER CITY – Joe Douglas Greene was born on July 1, 1937, in Berry, AL and passed away on February 6, 2017, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph S. and Ethel B. Greene; brother, Raymond Greene; and sisters, Eloise Smith and Norma Greene. Joe is survived by his of wife of 58 years, Mary Ann; daughter, Donna Eagle and husband Alvin; son, Danny Greene; daughter, Diana Gardner; adopted daughter, Anita Keen; grandson, Derrick Greene; sisters, Evelyn Pohmajevich and husband Frank, Kathryn Reynolds, and Joan Morton; along with several nieces and nephews.

Joe served his country for 30 plus years in the Naval Reserve and the U.S. Air Force, and retired with the rank of CMSgt. He loved playing golf, building classic cars, and watching Alabama play football. It gave Joe great joy to make people happy. He dearly loved God and his family and we will miss him greatly.

Services to honor Joe’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.