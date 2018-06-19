Joe Dudley Haws, III

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Joe Dudley Haws, III, 62, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Rev. William Blakely officiating. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City, LA. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at the funeral home.

Joey was born July 26, 1955 in Shreveport, LA and went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2018 in Bossier City. He was president of his family business, JH& A for over 30 years. He was an avid golfer since the age of nine with many club championships. He was a loving, dedicated husband, father, and PawPaw. His wife, children, and grandchildren were his heart and soul. There will always be an empty spot in all of our hearts. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Joey was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and granddaughter, Isabella Claire Haws. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Nash Haws; children, Joe D. Haws, IV and wife Laurie of Burleson, TX, Tracy Blankenship and husband Justin of Benton, LA, and Jeremy Haws of Bossier City, LA; grandchildren, JoJo and Chloe Haws, Landon, Grayson, and Abigail Blankenship, and Haylei Haws; parents, Joe and Peggy Haws; sisters, Suzy Hagan and husband Bryan, Katy Smith and husband Marty; one niece; two nephews; and a host of cousins.

Honoring Joey as pallbearers will be Justin Blankenship, Robert Longino, Lee Martinez, Ron Fitzgerald, Bryan Hagan, and Kerry Smith.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Hospice of Shreveport-Bossier.