Obituary – Joe P. Franks

Joe P. Franks

Bossier City, LA – Joe P. Franks, Sr., 84 of Bossier City, Louisiana passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at his home.

He was born on October 24, 1934 in the Macedonia Community to the late Luther Brooks Franks and Elva Della (Nipper) Franks. He served in the Army National Guard of Arkansas from 1953 to 1960. He worked for National Tank Company for 54 years and currently was a consultant for Global Vessel and Tank.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Sue Cheatham Franks; and a host of brothers and sisters.

Joe is survived by his children, Michael and Kandalyn Franks of Haughton, Louisiana;, Carolyn and Bruce Reynolds, Joey and Leann Franks, and Susan Gordon all of Bossier City, Louisiana; grandchildren, Jacob Franks, Eric Silas, Parker Franks, Colby Gordon, and Emily Gordon; a brother Jimmy and Barbara Franks of Emerson; Linda Burkes of Bastrop, Louisiana; Becky and Sammy Nix of Magnolia; two sisters in law, Judy and Gary Bollen and Charlotte Cheatham; special friend, Tommie Shelts and a host of extended family.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with funeral service to begin at 2:00 PM with Bro. Mike Launius officiating. Burial will follow at Village Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rex Murdock, Terry Haught, Richard Franks, Sammy Nix, Charles Yates, and Gene Bentz.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

