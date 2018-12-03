Obituary – John G.”Jack” Thomas

John G.”Jack” Thomas

Bossier City, LA – Memorial services for Jack Thomas will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Asbury United Methodist Church, where he was a member for over 20 years. Officiating will be Rev. Tim Barnes. Attire: Jeans and boots recommended.

Jack was born on April 14, 1937 and passed away November 30, 2018, after a recent health set-back. Jack enjoyed a career as an insurance agent with Pulley-White Insurance, where he served as a second generation owner.

He was very involved in his community serving on the Bossier City Municipal Civil Service Board and to date he Chairs the Benton Fire District.

Jack was most known for his passion of collecting antique cars, trucks and tractors, as well as gas globe memorabilia. Jack’s most treasured memories include the time spent traveling with his life-long friends and their trials and tribulations along their journeys.

Jack is survived by children, Jon Thomas and fiancé Gretchen, Kirk Thomas and wife Michelle, and Erin Shirley and husband John; grandchildren, Hannah, Hilary, Amy Beth, Kirk”KT”, and Hayden; sister, Mary Dilligan; other nieces and nephews.

If you knew Jack, you knew his passion for life. He enjoyed each day to the fullest, and was an example to all.

In lieu of flowers, please consider Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202, or the charity of your choice.