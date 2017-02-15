BOSSIER CITY – John Ralston Jeter Senior was born August 4th,1933 in Shreveport, LA and passed February 14th, 2017. John served honorably during the Korean War in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. He retired from Bellsouth after 33 years and was a Bossier City Police Department Jailer for 10 years, where he was recognized for his outstanding service to the city as Jailer of the Year 1988. John was also a member of Waller Baptist Church in Bossier City, LA.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Garland and Cecil; brother Ray; and his first wife Betty Sue Jeter

John is survived by his wife Ella Jean; son John Jeter Jr; grandchildren Matthew, Timothy and wife Mahayur; great granddaughter Gabrielle.

John was a loving husband, the epitome of a great father and grandfather as well as a doting great grandfather. He always had a kind word and was the first to help in a time of need. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16th, with graveside services at Hill Crest Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17th with Bill Lott officiating.