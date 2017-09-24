BOSSIER CITY – John Joseph Cordaro, age 83, beloved husband of Mary Jane Adams Cordaro, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2017 of heart failure following a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his three children, John Anthony Cordaro, II, Denise Cordaro Faust, husband Kenneth, and Lisa Cordaro, as well as his grandchildren, Christopher Faust, Kirk Faust, Madeline Nichols, and his sister Antionette Lucero. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Rosalie McFerrin, Mary Bonomo, and brother Anthony Cordaro.

Born in Shreveport, John spent most of his adult years living in New Orleans, while working for LP&L/NOPSI and Entergy/Gulf States, before returning to Bossier City in 2006. During his 41-year career, he worked in the areas of Engineering, Marketing, Economic Development, Regulatory, and Governmental affairs. He retired in 1999 after being named President of Entergy Louisiana in 1996. He was an active member of many civic and professional organizations, including The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, Metro Vision, Louisiana Tech University Foundation, National D-Day Museum, Christian Health Ministries Foundation and Baptist Community Ministries. During his esteemed career, he received many honors, including the 1996 Young Leadership Council Role Model Award and the YMCA’s 1995 Humanitarian of the Year award. In 1994, he was named one of Louisiana Tech University’s Centennial Distinguished Alumnus, and also received the 1993 Louisiana Tech Distinguished Alumnus Award in College of Engineering. He received the 1999 Distinguished Citizen Award from the New Orleans Area Council Boy scouts of America and was elected to the Loyola College Prep’s Hall of Honor. Mr. Cordaro also served as founding Chairman of both the J. Bennett Johnston Center for Advanced Microstructure and Devices Foundation and the New Orleans Technology Council.

After returning to Bossier City he was an active member of St. Jude Catholic Church, proudly raising money for the church building fund and singing in the choir. John dearly loved his wife Mary Jane, his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the St. Jude Catholic Church Building Fund. Funeral Services for John Cordaro will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, 4700 Palmetto Road, Benton, La. 71006 on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. Visitation from 9:30-10:00 AM, followed by mass and then burial at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Road.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Larry Flake and his nurse, Belinda for the many years of care and his oncologist Dr. Michael Moore and his nurse, Holly and Patient Coordinator, Rita for getting us through these last years and helping him “Fight the Good Fight”.