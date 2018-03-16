John Lewandowski, (CMSgt AF Retired)

Bossier City, LA – A Graveside service for John Joseph Lewandowski, 90, will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery in Haughton, LA. Officiating will be Father Mark Watson.

Mr. Lewandowski was born February 9, 1928 in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania and passed away on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Pierremont Hospital in Shreveport after suffering from a tragic accident that occurred in March of 2017. John faithfully attended the Holy Family Church at Barksdale and Christ of King Catholic Church.

John is preceded in death by a son, Paul Garvis Lewandowski; his parents, Chester and Catherine Lewandowksi; in-laws, Garvis and Norma Dupree of Coushatta; son-in-law, B.J. Kendall; and three brothers.

He is survived by his wif e of 68 years, Lela M. Lewandowski; son, Timothy John Lewandowski and his wife, Cissi; daughter, Alice Swindle and her husband, Gary; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Andrew, Jonathan, Julie, Cesilee, John, and Josie; seven great-grandchildren and one great greatgrandchild.

John served twenty-eight years in the Air Force. He was a Vietnam Veteran with numerous citations including meritorious service and bronze star. He was an avid bowler at Barksdale and enjoyed gardening.

The family wishes to thank all the extended family members and friends who so faithfully prayed for John, as well as the doctors, nurses and caregivers for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in John’s name to Casimir’s Roman Catholic Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania.