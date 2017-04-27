John Richard Clark, III

BOSSIER CITY – John Richard Clark, III, age 72, passed away April 23, 2017 after a long illness. He was a retired Spec 5 in the U.S. Army. He bravely served our country during the Vietnam War from 1969-1973.

Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his parents and 5 brothers.

He is survived by three children, John R. Clark-Hunt IV (Travis), Heather Clark Kingery (Tim), and Hollie Clark West (Jerry); 2 sisters; four grandchildren, Lon Heath Sowell, Alec William Sowell, Paul Michael West, and Ian Zachary West.

Memorial Services with Military Honors for Mr. Clark will be held 2 PM Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Aulds Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.gofundme.com/uncle-john-clark-funeral-cost.

” See you on the other side” Uncle John